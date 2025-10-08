Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,836 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,428,000 after acquiring an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,727,000 after acquiring an additional 781,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,700,000 after acquiring an additional 63,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

