Tamboran Resources (TBN) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tamboran Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tamboran Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tamboran Resources Competitors 471 1767 1988 120 2.40

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Tamboran Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.31% -6.28% Tamboran Resources Competitors 2.85% 8.69% 3.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A -$36.90 million -12.04 Tamboran Resources Competitors $83.13 billion $5.78 billion -14.30

Tamboran Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. Tamboran Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tamboran Resources peers beat Tamboran Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

