Barton Investment Management Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.78.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
