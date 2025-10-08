Barton Investment Management Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.