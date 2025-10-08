354 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

