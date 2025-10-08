iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Position Lifted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,773,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

