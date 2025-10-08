Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.19%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

