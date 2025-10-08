HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

