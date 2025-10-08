Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 62,000 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,413.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $824.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

