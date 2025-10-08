Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $112.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

