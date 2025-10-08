Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

