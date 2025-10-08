Scholastic Corporation $SCHL Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Scholastic worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholastic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $723.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Scholastic Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.21%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.



