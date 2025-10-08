Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 43,794 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Kelly Services worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,062,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.14 million, a PE ratio of -63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $100,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,112.26. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $368,143.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,999.62. This represents a 40.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,902 shares of company stock valued at $721,526. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

