LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $283.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

