Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

