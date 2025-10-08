Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

