Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAUZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gauzy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gauzy

Gauzy Stock Up 5.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gauzy

GAUZ stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.