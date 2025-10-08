1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $31,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:RCL opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.