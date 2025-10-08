Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in September

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCI stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

