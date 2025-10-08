1 North Wealth Services LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

1 North Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

