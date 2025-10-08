1 North Wealth Services LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

1 North Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of EMR opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.