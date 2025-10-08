Latitude Group (ASX:LFS) Insider Bob Belan Sells 264,556 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 264,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$304,239.40.
Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 25th, Bob Belan sold 143,368 shares of Latitude Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$164,873.20.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Bob Belan sold 254,685 shares of Latitude Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$293,142.44.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Bob Belan sold 395,952 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$455,344.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Consumer finance – instalments and lending
