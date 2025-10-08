First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Short Interest Up 66.3% in September

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LALT opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.
About First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF
