First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Short Interest Up 66.3% in September

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LALT opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

About First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF

The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles.

