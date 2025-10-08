DMC Group LLC Acquires 2,964 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

