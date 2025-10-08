Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Acquires 387,414 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 387,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.27 per share, with a total value of $14,438,919.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 387,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,919.78. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 113,025 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $4,368,416.25.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $46.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRRK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

