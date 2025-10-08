PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,449.17 ($19.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,308 ($17.56). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,313.93 ($17.64), with a volume of 37,608 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,500.

The firm has a market capitalization of £546.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,560.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,449.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) EPS for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PPHE Hotel Group

In other news, insider Marcia Bakker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,305 per share, with a total value of £26,100. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

