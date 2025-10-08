PRL Global (ASX:PRG) Insider Ah Hong Lai Sells 250,000 Shares

PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG – Get Free Report) insider Ah Hong Lai sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total value of A$437,500.00.

Ah Hong Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Ah Hong Lai sold 185,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total value of A$323,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Ah Hong Lai sold 465,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total value of A$813,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Ah Hong Lai sold 400,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total value of A$700,000.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Ah Hong Lai sold 1,300,000 shares of PRL Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75, for a total value of A$2,275,000.00.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. PRL Global’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PRL Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

