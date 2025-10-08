Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.73 and traded as high as C$8.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 1,422,306 shares.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.38.

The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

