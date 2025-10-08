Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.95 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.21). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 98.95 ($1.33), with a volume of 9,221 shares.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £69.42 million, a PE ratio of -198.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported GBX (49.80) EPS for the quarter. Mulberry Group had a negative return on equity of 117.82% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mulberry Group plc will post 1700.0000961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

