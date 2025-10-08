A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.16%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $70,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,308.78. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.