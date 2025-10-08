KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.1667.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KANZHUN Stock Down 1.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 24.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,338,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,887,000 after buying an additional 3,961,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in KANZHUN by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,258,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KANZHUN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,153 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in KANZHUN by 1,474.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,552,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after buying an additional 801,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. KANZHUN has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.43.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

