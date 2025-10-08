KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.1667.
BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.
NASDAQ BZ opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. KANZHUN has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
