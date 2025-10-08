Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Safety Shot, Inc. $SHOT

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Safety Shot worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Shot in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Safety Shot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Safety Shot in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Safety Shot Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SHOT opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Safety Shot, Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Safety Shot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.