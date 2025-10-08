Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Grupo Televisa has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,946,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 827,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 3,842,375 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 405.9% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

