Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Up 23.5% – Time to Buy?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shot up 23.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42. 1,643,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,030% from the average session volume of 145,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Graphite One Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$228.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

