First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 416772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.8%
The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
