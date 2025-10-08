First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 416772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,841,000 after buying an additional 700,521 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,757,000 after buying an additional 220,666 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after buying an additional 218,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

