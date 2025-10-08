Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.47 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 192532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

