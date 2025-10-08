Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.47 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 192532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
