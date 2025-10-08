Analyzing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acushnet and Simulated Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 1 4 2 0 2.14 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acushnet currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Acushnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acushnet and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.24% 28.05% 9.94% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and Simulated Environment Concepts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.46 billion 1.92 $214.30 million $3.74 21.48 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Risk & Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acushnet beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.