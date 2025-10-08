Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 158,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,747,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,067.19.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $914.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $405.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $952.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.76. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.34 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

