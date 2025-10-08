Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $274,163.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,246.65. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,440. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Plexus by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 185.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 65.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

