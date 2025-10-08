KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $23,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after acquiring an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

