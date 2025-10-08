Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

10/2/2025 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $175.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,447.60. The trade was a 47.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $14,394,416 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

