Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
NASDAQ SRDX opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.31. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. Surmodics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
