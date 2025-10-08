Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) vs. Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hitachi pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.50 billion 2.81 $553.95 million N/A N/A Hitachi $64.25 billion 2.11 $4.06 billion $2.66 11.11

This table compares Swire Pacific and Hitachi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Hitachi 6.45% 10.83% 4.85%

Risk and Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Swire Pacific and Hitachi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hitachi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Hitachi beats Swire Pacific on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific



Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages hotels in Hong Kong and hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 222 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute beverages to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division markets, retails, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management, business consultancy, and financial services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited operates as a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited

About Hitachi



Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

