John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and traded as low as $35.30. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 22,245 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
