IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.6350.

ICCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital set a $2.77 price objective on IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered IceCure Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut IceCure Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.31.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 317.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.96%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

