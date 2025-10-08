Friedenthal Financial Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

