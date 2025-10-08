Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in September

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $27.58.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company’s Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.