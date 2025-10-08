Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in September

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $27.58.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.