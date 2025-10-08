Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Peter Feinberg Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,629.22. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Peter Feinberg bought 7,500 shares of Immuneering stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Peter Feinberg bought 5,000 shares of Immuneering stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00.

Immuneering Price Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Immuneering Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40). Research analysts expect that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

