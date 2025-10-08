Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,900 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ BRNY opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

