Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,900 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BRNY opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile
