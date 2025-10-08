DMC Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

DMC Group LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

