SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 965,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 622.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.