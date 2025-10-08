Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $3,216,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,157.36. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $2,685,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.56, for a total value of $3,445,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $319.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.63 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.